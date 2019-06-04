KLST Weather

KLST AM Weather - Tuesday June 04, 2019

Morning storms with isolated chances this afternoon

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 05:59 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:27 AM CDT

Showers and thunderstorms through the morning with isolated chances remaining this afternoon. Increased rain chances move in overnight tonight. Taban Sharifi has the details.

To follow weather updates on social media:

Facebook: @TabanSharifi

Twitter: @TabanSharifi

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News