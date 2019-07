A hot day to start out the first day of July and we will continue to get even hotter as the week progresses. Less humidity in the atmosphere will help to keep our heat indices down. Instead of "wet and muggy" conditions we are dealing more with dry heat.

A better chance of showers and storms moves into the Concho Valley starting tomorrow. Most of these showers will be non-severe but we could see one or two storms reach severe levels, not only for tomorrow but for the rest of the week.