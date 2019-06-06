KLST Weather

KLST AM Weather - Thursday June 06, 2019

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures in the 90's

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 06:18 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 06:18 AM CDT

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. There is a slight isolated storm chance for the late morning and early afternoon. Taban Sharifi has the details.

To follow weather updates on social media:

Facebook: @TabanSharifi

Twitter: @TabanSharifi

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News