KLST AM Weather - Monday June 24, 2019
Isolated storm chances late this afternoon
Isolated thunderstorm chances this afternoon. Taban Sharifi has the details in your full forecast.
To follow weather updates on social media:
Facebook: @TabanSharifi
Twitter: @TabanSharifi
More Stories
-
A "Slight Risk" has been issued for the Concho Valley for…
-
Today: High temperature 91°. Isolated storm chances late this afternoon.
-
Severe thunderstorms working their way just to our north but Coleman…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.