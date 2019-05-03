KLST AM Weather - Friday May 03, 2019
Marginal Risk for severe weather today
Severe thunderstorm development has been downgraded to a "Marginal Risk" for the region today. But, strong to severe storms will still be possible for this afternoon. The weekend looks to see more sunshine and drier conditions. Taban Sharifi has the details in your full weather forecast.
