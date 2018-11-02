KLST Weather

KLST AM Weather - Friday 11/02/18

By:

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 07:05 AM CDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 07:05 AM CDT

A chilly start across the Concho Valley this morning, however temperatures will warm up to seasonal temperatures by the afternoon. Plus clear and dry conditions continue to start the weekend before a cold front moves through Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Meteorologist Kara Thompson has the latest forecast.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected