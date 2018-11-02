KLST AM Weather - Friday 11/02/18
A chilly start across the Concho Valley this morning, however temperatures will warm up to seasonal temperatures by the afternoon. Plus clear and dry conditions continue to start the weekend before a cold front moves through Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Meteorologist Kara Thompson has the latest forecast.
