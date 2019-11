Today: Warm start with upper 50s and some low 60s across the area. Highs get into the upper 70s and some low 80s. Clouds stick around all day.

Tomorrow: Rain early in the day making the rain gear an addition to the wardrobe. Warmest temps appear early in the day of upper 60s. The cold front pushes through dropping temps throughout the day.

The weekend: Normal temps of low 70s get back with some breaks in the cloud cover.