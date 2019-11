Another cold start to the our day with mid to upper 20s. Some sunshine and warming up through the day into the mid 50s.

A weak cold front brings some light showers overnight and keeps the Concho Valley cool for the Thursday with highs in the upper 50s.

Warmer air comes into the area for the end of the week warming up into the mid 60s.

Another weak cold front Sunday gives some light showers and a cooler day. Then next week a warm start with highs getting into the 70s.