A cloudy start to the day with temperatures in the mid 40s. Isolated to scattered showers today with highs in the mid 50s.

More rain chances Wednesday morning with lows in the mid 40s. Cold front moves through drying out into Thursday. Cold temperatures will be Wednesday night and Thursday morning below freezing. A freeze watch is in effect for that night and Thursday morning.

Warming up into the weekend with highs getting into the 60s.