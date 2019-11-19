KLST AM Forecast: Tuesday, November the 19th

Another cool start to the day with temperatures in the low 40s and one or two in the upper 30s. Warming up nicely above normal but not record breaking highs. Many in the Concho Valley will see 80s for highs today.

A front from the Pacific brings some rain Wednesday but not cold temperatures. The cold front from the North comes to the Concho Valley Friday morning.

Friday morning showers and clouds start the day. Clearing out for the end of the day with highs getting back to normal. Mid 60s for highs Friday through the weekend.