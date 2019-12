Another chilly start to your Christmas eve with mid 30s and a few clouds. Highs get back into the mid 70s and plenty of sunshine. The warm air stays with us for the holiday and end of the week.

A stationary front sits north of the Concho Valley bring some clouds Friday. Overnight and early Saturday the front finally starts moving. It brings light rain chances and cooler temperatures.

Highs for the weekend and next week finally get back to 60s to end December.