Today: A chilly start with mid to upper 30s. Warming up into the upper 50s with some spots getting into the 60s.

Friday: Keep warming with most of Concho Valley getting into the mid 60s and plenty of sunshine.

The weekend: Saturday upper 60s and possible low 70s. A weak cold front gives some light rain chances on Sunday and highs back into the mid 60s.

The 70s show up for the highs next week.