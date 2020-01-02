KLST AM forecast: Thursday, January the 2nd

Today lows in the mid 40s across the Concho Valley. Sky conditions are cloudy this morning. Clouds start to clear out for the day and highs get to 65. Overnight a cold front moves through the area.

This cold front doesn’t bring rain chances for us. The front brings back normal highs and lows. Friday’s high will be 59 and lows back into the 30s.

A high pressure then starts to bring warm air back to the area. The high pressure moves along the border between Texas and Mexico through the weekend. Highs for the weekend get into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A second cold front comes into the state early Monday. The second cold front is dry and brings highs back into the 60s for next week.