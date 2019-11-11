KLST AM forecast: Monday, November the 11th, Veterans Day

The beginning of Veterans Day in the low 60s. A cold front starts to move through this afternoon dropping temps. The afternoon we get into the 40s by the end of the day we start to see 30s popping up.

A Wind advisory is in effect from Monday 10 AM to Tuesday 6 AM. Winds will be strong from 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. The combination of the wind and cold temperatures wind chill is the beg thing to keep an eye on for this evening and tomorrow morning.

Monday evening wind chill will be in the 20s and Tuesday morning wind chills are in the teens.

After the cold start to week we slowly warm into the 60s for the rest of the week.