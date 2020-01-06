KLST AM forecast: Monday, January the 6th

Temperatures starting in the mid 30s for the beginning of the week. A cold front pushed through the Concho Valley later in the day. This doesn’t affect the highs for today. Highs get into the upper 60s.

The cold front overnight brings cooler air. Highs get back into the low 60s with plenty of clear skies. Warm air comes back for the end of the week. Highs get back into the 70s with warm air from the south.

The weekend we see another cold front come to the Concho Valley. Highs gets back into the 60s.