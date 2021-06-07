KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, June 7th

For the rest of our afternoon, we will continue to decrease the amount of clouds we have. Temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the low 100s across the region. Winds will be coming mostly from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Dew point levels continue to be in the 70s, so it will be very humid out this afternoon. Tonight, we will have lows dropping just to the 70s with southern winds 5-10 mph and mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will start off with a few morning clouds, then plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the 90s and 100s and winds will be coming from the south around 5-15 mph. For the rest of the week and through the weekend, we will have partly cloudy skies and highs will stick around in the 90s and 100s. Humidity levels will also be much higher than usual, giving us close to tropical-like moisture. While this is great for plants, it will feel miserable for people who don’t enjoy the higher levels of humidity. A dry line, which brings down the dew point, continues to remain stationary just to the west of the Concho Valley. However, a low pressure system which has deviated from the jet stream norms, also called a cut-off low, continues to circulate warm moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. One of two scenarios is likely to happen if we continue this pattern. We will either have strong storms developing and leaving larger amounts of rainfall, or we could have higher chances of hurricanes making landfall and pushing through our region as they diminish.

Sunny

San Angelo

97°F Sunny Feels like 107°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Mostly clear. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

94°F Fair Feels like 104°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

90°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Mostly clear. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

95°F Sunny Feels like 102°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 97°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

