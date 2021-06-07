KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, June 7th

For the rest of our afternoon, we will continue to decrease the amount of clouds we have. Temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the low 100s across the region. Winds will be coming mostly from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Dew point levels continue to be in the 70s, so it will be very humid out this afternoon. Tonight, we will have lows dropping just to the 70s with southern winds 5-10 mph and mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will start off with a few morning clouds, then plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the 90s and 100s and winds will be coming from the south around 5-15 mph. For the rest of the week and through the weekend, we will have partly cloudy skies and highs will stick around in the 90s and 100s. Humidity levels will also be much higher than usual, giving us close to tropical-like moisture. While this is great for plants, it will feel miserable for people who don’t enjoy the higher levels of humidity. A dry line, which brings down the dew point, continues to remain stationary just to the west of the Concho Valley. However, a low pressure system which has deviated from the jet stream norms, also called a cut-off low, continues to circulate warm moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. One of two scenarios is likely to happen if we continue this pattern. We will either have strong storms developing and leaving larger amounts of rainfall, or we could have higher chances of hurricanes making landfall and pushing through our region as they diminish.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video