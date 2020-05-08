KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, May 8th

A wind advisory is in effect for our area until 6:00 p.m. for all of Concho Valley. Speeds up to 45 mph can be expected through the afternoon. Highs in the 70s for all of us as well. Tonight will be a bit cooler, with lows in the 40s and winds calming down, coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have highs back in the 80s, with winds shifting from the southeast around 5-10 mph. And a warming trend in our forecast as we get into the next week, with highs back in the 90s by Wednesday.
Severe Weather Special 2020
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!