KLST 2021 Severe Weather Special

Cool and cloudy for the Concho Valley. Two bands of showers have persisted throughout the afternoon, bringing some isolated showers to the region. Temperatures have stayed in the mid 60s for much of the area as the cool northerly winds have pulled our afternoon temperatures drop about 10 degrees following last night's cold front. Those planning to head out to the San Angelo Rodeo tonight will want to bundle up as temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.

Sunday will look and feel very similar to today with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. Rain chances will decrease slightly the lingering moisture will still provide ample cloud coverage for the area.