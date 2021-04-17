KLST 2021 Severe Weather Special

7 Day
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
San Angelo49°F Rain Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Precip
- 44%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee47°F Rain Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 83%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado49°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon47°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Precip
- 48%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden48°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Precip
- 16%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
San Angelo49°F Rain Shower Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 11 mph NE
- Precip
- 59%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee47°F Rain Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 83%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado49°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon47°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Precip
- 48%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden48°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Precip
- 16%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent