KLST 2021 Severe Weather Special

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

49° / 43°
Rain Shower
Rain Shower 0% 49° 43°

Sunday

65° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 65° 43°

Monday

66° / 48°
Cloudy
Cloudy 14% 66° 48°

Tuesday

65° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 65° 35°

Wednesday

65° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 65° 45°

Thursday

66° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 66° 59°

Friday

84° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 84° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

8 PM
Few Showers
39%
50°

48°

9 PM
Showers
44%
48°

47°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
47°

49°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
49°

48°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
48°

47°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
47°

47°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
47°

46°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
46°

45°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
45°

45°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
45°

44°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
44°

44°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
44°

45°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
45°

48°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
48°

53°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

56°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

59°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
60°

62°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

63°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
63°

64°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°
Rain

San Angelo

49°F Rain Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
43°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain

Robert Lee

47°F Rain Feels like 42°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
41°F Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
83%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

49°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

47°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
40°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

48°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.