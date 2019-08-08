KLST Weather Forecast; Wednesday August 7, 2019

Eleven straight days of triple digit heat across the Concho Valley. Reaching up to a high of 104 degrees today in San Angelo and we can expect even hotter temperatures as we approach the weekend.

A heat advisory remains in effect for northern and parts of our central counties in the Concho Valley until Thursday at 7PM. Expect these advisories to be extended into the weekend and likely into next week.

Too soon to make any accurate forecasts but we are keeping our eyes on a potential cold front moving in by late next week which could increase our rain chances. However, at this time, it is way too far out to make any solid conclusions. If the forecast holds together we will have more information to deliver by the weekend.

Like and Follow:

Facebook: @WeatherGoddess

Twitter: @Wx_Goddess

Instagram: @weather_goddess