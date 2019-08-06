KLST Weather Forecast; Tuesday August 6, 2019

The triple digit temperature streak continues. This is day ten of temperatures being at or above 100 degrees and it will likely continue for the next seven days.

An upper level ridge of high pressure is situating itself right over Texas bringing hot and dry conditions for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Heat advisories have been issued and will be in effect starting Wednesday at noon and lasting until 7PM local time. Do not be surprised to see these advisories extended and last into the weekend. Heat index values between 101 to 106 degrees across many parts of the Concho Valley.

Make sure to stay cool and hydrated this week.

