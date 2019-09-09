KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday September 8, 2019

The hot weekend comes to an end and the work week begins. Expect above average temperatures for the week ahead but we will have a chance of some rain and thunderstorms throughout the week.

A trough of low pressure will be moving in from the west beginning Monday night. Western counties have a better chance of seeing these rain showers this week but the trough will make its closest approach to the Concho Valley Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. This will be the best chance, at this time, to see some much needed rain.

