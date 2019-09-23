KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday September 22, 2019

Showers continue to rain down on our northern and western counties tonight. Most of these isolated showers will fizzle by the early morning hours. Showers will return Monday afternoon and evening as that moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Lorena in the Gulf of California continues to be pushed into the Concho Valley. Northern and western counties will once again have a better chance for the showers.

Isolated showers are possible throughout the new work week. Autumn begins Monday and our temperatures will still be summer-like across the Concho Valley. We should be in the mid-80s for our highs during this time of the year and unfortunately we will continue to see temperatures in the 90s.

Here is the answer to the weather trivia question tonight:

