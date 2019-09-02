KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday September 1, 2019

Showers and storms returned to portions of the Concho Valley today delivering some cooling rains, but all good things must come to an end. Expect our dry conditions to return for the week with temperatures trying to climb back up into the triple digits by the end of the week.

Hurricane Dorian is less than 200 miles away from the coast of Florida and we are hoping for a turn to the north soon. Even if that powerful eyewall stays offshore Florida can still expect high storm surge, heavy rains, and damaging winds along portions of the east coast.

If you have family and friends in Florida make sure you are checking in on them throughout the next few days.

Here is the weather trivia question for the night and the answer:

