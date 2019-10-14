KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday October 13, 2019

Fast moving showers continue to roll through our southern counties tonight thanks to some Pacific moisture being carried up from Baja California. This moisture will move closer to the state of Texas tomorrow and our trade winds will help to bring that moisture into the Concho Valley. Showers will once again continue for portions of our southern counties but our central and northern counties could see some of the scattered showers move through.

Tomorrow will be our best chance for some rain. Although a cold front is approaching our area Tuesday night and into Wednesday it is looking more like a “cooling” front and less of a “rain maker” front. We will see another cool down in temperatures but our rain chances remain isolated at this time.

Here is the weather trivia question and answer tonight:

Like and Follow:

Facebook: @WeatherGoddess

Twitter: @Wx_Goddess

Instagram: @weather_goddess