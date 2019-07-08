KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday July 7, 2019

Rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder moved through parts of the western and central Concho Valley today leaving our eastern counties relatively dry. Not to worry we have another chance to see some cooling showers tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Expect some areas of patchy fog tonight with mostly cloudy skies. A few lingering showers could stick around during the night but mostly expect cooler temperatures and calmer conditions.

Rain chances remain isolated throughout the work week with temperatures climbing up to the upper 90s. Expecting triple digit temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday.

