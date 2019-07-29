KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday July 28, 2019

We are back into the triple digits once again. Reaching up to a high of 100 degrees today in the city of San Angelo. Expect more of the same tomorrow with temperatures hovering at or near the triple digits.

Slight chance of a few isolated showers during the morning and early afternoon tomorrow as a cold front from the north slowly moves into Texas but this front will not cross into the Concho Valley. Instead, expect some hit and miss showers but most of us will still be bone dry for the rest of the week.

Watching next weekend very carefully for another chance of rain to enter the region. A weak cold front could dip down just enough to make its way through our area, but it is still too far out to make any definite conclusions.

This week’s weather trivia question has to do with sharks. Shark Week begins today and it is a whole week dedicated to these magnificent creatures. Meteorologist Dr. Masson says that if weather did not exist on Earth she would have pursued a career in marine biology and study sharks. Tonight we will combine meteorology and sharks for the weather question. Did you get the answer right?

The answer and some information on the trivia question: