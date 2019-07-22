KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday July 21, 2019

We finally made it through these triple digit days and now we get a break from the intense heat. Temperatures lower to near average tomorrow as a cold front inches closer to the Concho Valley. Rain chances will increase in the late evening with more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity occurring during the overnight hours into Tuesday. Rain will move away late Tuesday leaving us with drier conditions, but our temperatures will remain below average for the rest of the work week.

Tonight’s weather trivia question focuses around temperature changes. While the Concho Valley is not seeing a dramatic change in temperatures this week, this certain place received a significant temperature change in a 24-hour period:

The answer to the weather trivia question: