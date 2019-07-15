KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday July 14, 2019

Temperatures are back to above average and humidity is slowly starting to climb. A few isolated showers still working their way through Mason and Kimble county tonight. Most of the Concho Valley will be under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow expect temperatures to rise further into the high 90s with heat index values entering into the triple digits. Starting Wednesday we could be dealing with several days of triple digit temperatures and very little rain chances. Make sure to keep yourself cool and stay hydrated.

Tropical Storm Barry has continued to decrease in strength and is now a Tropical Depression. Heavy rains continue to fall over Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Arkansas. By midweek the storm should be fully dissipated and carried off to the northeast allowing for the Gulf Coast to start to recover.

Tonight’s weather question focuses on hurricanes, in particular the deadliest one to make landfall in the United States. Watch to find out the answer.