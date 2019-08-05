KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday August 4, 2019

A few of us saw some rain showers move through the Concho Valley late last night and earlier this evening. Rain showers continue for our southern counties tonight but most of us will be dry by the time the sun rises to welcome the start of the new work week.

We have now experienced eight straight days of triple digit heat and we could very likely see this streak continue into next week. Expect hot and dry conditions to be our friend across the Concho Valley. Stay cool and hydrated.

Here is a look at the weather trivia question this week and the answer:

Like and Follow:

Facebook: @weathergoddess

Twitter: @Wx_Goddess

Instagram: @weather_goddess