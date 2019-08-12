KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday August 11, 2019

Fifteen days of 100+ temperatures and we almost matched a temperature record today. One degree away from meeting the record of 106 degrees that was set back in 2011.

Tomorrow we could rise up a degree or two for many areas across the Concho Valley. Temperatures ranging from 99 to 107. Our northern counties will continue to see the hotter temperatures during the late afternoon.

Watching a very weak cold front that will approach our area during Tuesday night. This front may be so weak by the time it arrives that we may only see a few isolated showers. Temperatures are not expected to cool down very much. Triple digits are still being forecasted for the rest of the week and into next weekend.

We will continue to monitor this cold front closely as we enter into Monday.

