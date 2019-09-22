KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday September 21, 2019

On Monday we will be welcoming the fall season in the Concho Valley, but those temperatures will still be feeling summer-like. Highs will continue to be hovering around the mid-90s for the rest of the weekend and into next week.

A trough of low pressure remains just to the west of the Concho Valley bringing heavy rains and some flash flood warnings to far West Texas. Showers and storms will remain primarily to the west tonight. Portions of our western counties could hear some rumbles of thunder during the overnight hours. Tomorrow our central counties will have a chance to see some hit and miss showers. Severe threat remains minimal.

