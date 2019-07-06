KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday July 6, 2019

Meteorologist Dr. Athena Masson has your latest weather forecast:

Tracking some showers to our north and west, but not a lot of activity is expected tonight across the Concho Valley. Northern counties are still under a marginal risk for severe weather overnight tonight. A few storms could reach severe levels. A similar trend is expected for tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 90s and isolated rain chances.

The heat continues into the new work week with temperatures spiking up into the triple digits by Tuesday. Even if we do not reach 100 degrees our heat indices will easily be in the triple digits. Isolated rain chances will continue mostly for the afternoon and evening hours but they will not last long once they form.

