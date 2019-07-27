KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday July 27, 2019

More dry weather and above average temperatures are expected for the new work week with very minimal rain chances. While there is moisture in our atmosphere, expect those isolated rain chances to remain low across the Concho Valley. If your area manages to pick up some sprinkles, consider yourself lucky.

Temperatures will continue to rise towards the triple digits later this week with heat index values between 101-104 degrees each day of the week.

Windy conditions expected to close out the weekend tomorrow. These gusty winds will try to keep us cool but make sure to spend most of your time indoors if you can and wear sunscreen when outside for long periods of time.

Still a long ways off, but we could see an increase in precipitation late next weekend when another weak cold front approaches the Concho Valley. Still too early to time this event out but if you are hoping for some rain, that may be our next best chance. Let’s just hope the atmosphere cooperates with us.