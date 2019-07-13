KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday July 13, 2019

A pleasant evening for most across the Concho Valley. Temperatures are near average for this time of the year and this will continue for Sunday and Monday. Starting Tuesday our temperatures spike back into the triple digits and will linger around the 100 mark well into next weekend.

Rain chances remain minimal for the Concho Valley but we could see a few isolated showers from Tropical Storm Barry’s extreme outer bands overnight tonight and into tomorrow. This storm may be hundreds of miles away from our area but it is the reason why we are remaining relatively cool these next couple of days. Those counterclockwise winds associated with Barry are bringing us a cool north-northeasterly wind which keeps our temperatures on the low side.

Tropical Storm Barry has made an official landfall along the coastline of Louisiana earlier this morning at a Category 1 hurricane. It quickly weakened back to a Tropical Storm but the rain and flooding threat remain. This system is moving very slowly at about 5 to 10 mph allowing it to drop immense amounts of rain over Louisiana and Mississippi. This system will head further inland and continue to weaken over the next few days.