KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday August 31, 2019

Parts of our counties received some isolated showers and thunderstorms today helping to keep us on the cool side. We could see these continue throughout the overnight hours tonight. Showers will return again tomorrow but will mostly be confined to out southeastern counties.

We will be drying out for the majority of the week and rising back up close to the triple digits by the end of next week.

All eyes are on Hurricane Dorian. It could become a Category 5 hurricane later tonight or tomorrow as it takes aim at the Bahamas and the east coast of Florida. Some good news though, that northerly turn will take place soon and this could help steer Dorian away from a direct impact on the east coast of Florida. However, just because the eye of the storm stays offshore, does not mean that Florida is in the all clear. Heavy storm surge, rain, and gusty winds are still expected along the east coast of Florida over the next few days.