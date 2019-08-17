KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday August 17, 2019

It is a perfect day for baking some cookies… in your vehicle.

We recorded a high temperature of 106 degrees today in downtown San Angelo, which makes it 3 full weeks – 21 days – of triple digit temperatures.

Another hot day is expected tomorrow and perhaps we will try frying an egg on the sidewalk. We have the return of the dryline, which is situated off to our west. Portions of our extreme western counties may see a stray isolated shower or two during the overnight hours and tomorrow, but most of us will be very hot and dry for the next several days.

Here are some images of how the cookies have been doing throughout the day. Tune into KLST News at 10PM to see if they cooked all the way through.

Cookies in at around 3pm CST. San Angelo temperature 102 degrees

Cookies at around 5pm CST. San Angelo temperature 105 degrees

