KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday August 10, 2019

The upper level ridge of high pressure remains strong over the state of Texas this weekend delivering dangerous heat and dry conditions. Very little change in this pattern for the rest of the weekend.

To start off your work week, temperatures will rise up even further by another degree or two as winds predominantly approach from the south-southwest.

Tuesday night we could see a weak cold front move down from the north and approach our area. However do not expect a significant change in temperatures or much rain to be delivered. Temperatures will dip down slightly for Wednesday and Thursday but we will likely still be in the triple digits. Isolated showers could present themselves across the Concho Valley, but by the time this cold front reaches our area it may not have enough strength to deliver any rain.

Heat advisories are expected to continue into the next week and possibly next weekend. Heat warnings may also be issued to start the work week.

