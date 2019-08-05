KLST Weather Forecast; Monday August 5, 2019

Nine consecutive days of triple digit temperatures and we can get expect this streak to continue at least for the next seven days.

Portions of the southeast Concho Valley received a few isolated rain showers earlier this afternoon, but they did very little to keep us cool. Rain will not be saving us for quite a while. Expect mostly dry conditions across the Concho Valley for the rest of the week and into this weekend with temperatures rising up to 104 by next Monday, August 12. Heat index values will be between 101 to 105 degrees.

