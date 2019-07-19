KLST Weather Forecast Midday; Friday July 19, 2019

Another day of temperatures nearing the triple digits. Even if most of us do not reach 100 degrees we will all have heat index values between 101 and 105 degrees. Make sure to take plenty of breaks and stay cool this afternoon and even throughout the weekend.

We just have to get through this weekend and then we have a small break from the triple digit heat. A weak cold front will work its way down from the north over the weekend and pass through the Concho Valley Monday night and overnight into Tuesday. Rain chances will increase and our temperatures will lower to below average for this time of the year. This cooling trend will stick with us throughout next week before our temperatures start climbing back up into the mid 90s by next weekend.