KLST Weather Forecast Live from the Angelo State Lake House. July 4, 2019

Happy Independence Day everyone, make sure to stay cool tonight and for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be lowering into the high 80s by the time the fireworks are set to go off tonight at 9:30pm, but watch out for the humidity. Temperatures feeling closer to the mid to lower 90s. If you are lucky enough to be able to sit right along the shorelines of Lake Nasworthy a cool lake breeze will help to keep you cool.

Temperatures are on the rise for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Unfortunately, our rain chances will continue to decrease. Dry conditions for the weekend with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. Next week we could be looking at a few days of triple digit heat. It is the month of July and we typically see our highest temperatures during this time. The best thing we can do is to stay hydrated, take many breaks, and stay as cool as possible.

Have a great and safe 4th of July everyone!

Like and Follow Meteorologist Dr. Athena Masson:

Facebook: @weathergoddess

Twitter: @Wx_Goddess

Instagram: @weather_goddess