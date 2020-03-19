Closings
KLST Severe weather update: Thursday, March the 19th

Weather

After a few tornadoes that moved through Sterling and Coke county things are dying down a little bit. We still have the potential to see storms for your morning. We still have a Tornado Watch in effect until 5 AM for the entire Concho Valley.

