KLST Severe weather update: Thursday, March the 19th

After a few tornadoes that moved through Sterling and Coke county things are dying down a little bit. We still have the potential to see storms for your morning. We still have a Tornado Watch in effect until 5 AM for the entire Concho Valley.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!