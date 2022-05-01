Severe Weather Outlook:

The severe risk going into the evening and overnight hours will be Enhanced in some of the northern parts of the Concho Valley. That is a 3 out 5 on the severe weather risk. Large hail will be greatest risk as some storms could begin to develop some hail a several inches in diameter. The risk for strong winds and isolated tornados will also be present this evening.

Tornado Watch is in the effect until 10PM for the western counties of the Concho Valley.

Timing: Storms will begin to into the Concho Valley between 6-7PM and continue to track eastern across the viewing area. Arrive in the San Angelo area around 9-10PM and then moving into the eastern part of the Concho Valley after 10PM and into the early morning hours on Monday.

Storms will begin to move into the Concho Valley in the next several hours.

Storms continue eastward moving into the San Angelo area at 8-9PM

By the 10PM-12AM timeframe, storms will be to move out the of most favorable environment for Severe Weather and into the eastern parts of the Concho Valley.