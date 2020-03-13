KLST severe weather update: Friday, March the 13

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Crockett and Irion county until 10 pm this evening. The entire Concho Valley has a slight risk for potential severe thunder storms. These storms can produce heavy rainfall, strong winds and hail. The timing of these storms start in the evening around 7 and with continue overnight. Be weather aware as these storms move through our area.
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!