KLST Severe Weather Update: Friday March 13th

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 4:15 AM today, Friday March 13th. This storm is capable of producing 1 inch size hail, gusts up to 60 mph, and heavy rains. However, it is losing power as it continue to the East. This warning is not expected to continue into Coleman County. We will keep you updated as this storm progresses.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.