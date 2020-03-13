KLST Severe Weather Update: Friday March 13th

Highs got the 85 in San Angelo with plenty of clouds. Overnight showers will pop up before we start Friday. Early showers start off Friday with a break in the middle of the day. In the evening and overnight storms will move through. A slight risk is issued for the most western part of the Concho Valley.

Saturday the light early showers start the day but quickly move out. This is breaking up a few days of rain chances. Next week a low pressure and dry line just outside the state sets up this pattern. Warm temps into the upper 70s and rain for next week.