Mostly cloudy with lingering showers before midnight. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Overnight lows will be 69-71 degrees. For tomorrow, scattered clouds with hit and miss showers and thunderstorms developing throughout the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top out at 93-95 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

