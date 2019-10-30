KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, October 30th, 2019

For tonight, a high pressure will dig into the area and will drag dry air into the region. Skies will gradually become clear and overnight lows will fall to 24-26 degrees. Protect your plants, pets, and cover exposed pipes. For tomorrow, dress warm with wind chills in the upper teens and low 20s across the entire region. Skies will be bright and sunny and afternoon highs will top out in the mid 50s.

