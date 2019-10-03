KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019

For tonight, mostly clear skies with overnight lows falling to 67-69 degrees. For tomorrow, temperatures will warm to 92-94 degrees, which is still well above our average high of 83 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the southeast turning east southeast at 5-10 mph. There is a slight chance for rain primarily for our northern and eastern counties as a cold front approaches our area.

