KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019

For tonight, clouds will begin to increase and winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph. For tomorrow, our high temperature will be in the morning at 65-67 degrees. A cold front will move into the area in the late morning and early afternoon. As cold air settles in temperatures will drop quickly with temperatures falling into the 40s by suppertime. Winds will shift from the south to the north at 10-25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values will be 30s by the evening.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather