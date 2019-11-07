KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, November 6th, 2019

For tonight, an upper level trough will approach West Texas and as a result scattered showers and storms will ramp up around midnight. An isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out. Overnight lows will fall to 61-63 degrees.

For tomorrow, a cold front will move through the Concho Valley and will drop our temperatures from the low 60s and into the 40s by the afternoon hours. Winds will be strong out of the northeast at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph behind the front. Wind chill values will be in the upper 20s and 30s. Post frontal showers are also likely through the evening.

