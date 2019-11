For tonight, cloudy skies with scattered to numerous showers continuing for the western and northern half of the Concho Valley. Overnight lows will fall to 37-39 degrees. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph.

For tomorrow, showers will kick off the day for most of the region with a brief break in the rain by the late afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will top out at 54-56 degrees. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph.